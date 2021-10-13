Four get seven years imprisonment for ‘planning serial blasts’ in UP

A local court of Lucknow on Tuesday convicted four persons for planning attacks at multiple locations in 2017 and sentenced them to five years’ rigorous imprisonment. The four were lodged at the Lucknow district jail.

The convicts are Ahteshamul Haq alias Arban alias Minto of Bihar, Umar alias Mohammad Nazim of Bijnor, Zeeshan alias Muzammil of Unnao and Mohammad Faizan alias Mufti of Bijnor, stated a press-release issued by UP Police.

“A local court of Lucknow sentenced the four persons to five years’ imprisonment. It also imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on each,” stated the release. The trial of accused Abu Zaid is pending.

In April, 2017, the state’s Anti Terrorist Squad arrested these persons on charges of planning multiple blasts and collecting illegal weapons. In November, the ATS arrested Zaid in connection with the case.