Four family members of ex-village pradhan killed over land dispute, 4 held

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of four family members of a former pradhan at Rajapur Gungawachh village in Amethi district on Tuesday night. Police said the incident took place when a group of people tried to start construction on a disputed plot of land. Three police officers, including the SHO of Amethi police station, have been suspended for negligence of duty.

“Raids are being conducted to trace other accused,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Amethi) Vinod Kumar Pandey said.

According to police, the dispute over a piece of ‘Abaadi land’ (government land) between Amresh Yadav, the former village pradhan, and his relative Ram Dularey Yadav was going on for a long time, and both the sides were told not to carry out any construction work on the land till the dispute is resolved. On Tuesday evening, police said, Amresh dumped building materials on the disputed land. Suspecting that Amresh was attempting to start construction work, Ram Dularey and his family reached attacked Amresh and his family members with sticks and other sharp-edged weapons, police said.