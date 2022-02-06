Four decades later, HC acquits man accused of murder

THE LUCKNOW bench of the Allahabad High Court has acquitted a murder convict who was facing life imprisonment, ruling that he “deserves benefit of doubt.” The court was hearing an appeal filed against a sessions court order passed around four decades ago. The three other accused in the case died during the pendency of the appeal.

“In the result, the instant criminal appeal so far as it relates to appellant no.2, Raj Kumar, is allowed. The judgment and order dated 02.12.1982 passed in sessions trial of 1981 so far as it relates to the appellant (Raj Kumar) is hereby set aside. The appellant is acquitted of the charges levelled against him. The appellant is in jail. He shall be set at liberty forthwith if no longer required in any other criminal case,” the court said in its order.

The case dates back to September 19, 1981, when the victim Sripal, along with his wife, were going to Sirsa village to get medicines. While they were passing through a farm, the accused Radhey Shyam, along with his brother Raj Kumar, and friends Jagdish and Siyaram, attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

When the victim raised an alarm, local residents working in the farm ran toward them. However, before they could reach the spot, the accused fatally attacked Sripal and fled. Police said the murder was the fallout of an illicit relationship.

A case was registered on charges of murder and destruction of evidence against the four accused at Pihani police station in Hardoi. The police later arrested the accused and filed chargesheet against them.