scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Four cops suspended over escape of kidnapping accused in Amroha

Amroha Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Langhe said, “The accused, Dheeraj (35), was arrested on Monday night after an encounter in an area under the jurisdiction of the Rehra police station. He fired at the police after he was asked to stop during a checking drive.”

Special police teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused and a fresh FIR has been registered against him, the SP said. (File)

Four police personnel, including an inspector and a sub-inspector, were suspended with an immediate effect after an accused in the kidnapping of a seven-year-old girl escaped from a hospital in Amroha district on Tuesday morning.

Amroha Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Langhe said, “The accused, Dheeraj (35), was arrested on Monday night after an encounter in an area under the jurisdiction of the Rehra police station. He fired at the police after he was asked to stop during a checking drive.”

The police retaliated and the accused was hit with sa bullet on the his right leg, the SP said, adding, “He escaped from the hospital early Tuesday morning following which Rehra police station in-charge inspector Ashok Kumar Verma, a sub-inspector and two constables were suspended.”

Special police teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused and a fresh FIR has been registered against him, the SP said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...Premium
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST

Dheeraj was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a seven-year-old girl from near her house at Baska Kalan village on November 30.

The victim’s father, Abrar Ahmed, lodged an complaint at the Rehra police station on December 1, claiming that the girl did not return home after she went to the local market on the evening of November 30.

The police traced Dheeraj after they found in their probe that the minor was seen accompanying him that evening. The missing girl too was recovered after his arrest.

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning, Dheeraj told the policemen escorting him that he wanted to relieve himself and managed to escape, it
was claimed.

More from Lucknow

“Dheeraj is a professional kidnapper as multiple cases of kidnapping are lodged against him in Bulandshahr and Rampur districts. We have launched a manhunt and are hopeful of nabbing him soon” the SP claimed.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 05:20:38 am
Next Story

Paytm buyback at Rs 810 per share

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close