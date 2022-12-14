Four cops suspended over escape of kidnapping accused in Amroha

Four police personnel, including an inspector and a sub-inspector, were suspended with an immediate effect after an accused in the kidnapping of a seven-year-old girl escaped from a hospital in Amroha district on Tuesday morning.

Amroha Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Langhe said, “The accused, Dheeraj (35), was arrested on Monday night after an encounter in an area under the jurisdiction of the Rehra police station. He fired at the police after he was asked to stop during a checking drive.”

The police retaliated and the accused was hit with sa bullet on the his right leg, the SP said, adding, “He escaped from the hospital early Tuesday morning following which Rehra police station in-charge inspector Ashok Kumar Verma, a sub-inspector and two constables were suspended.”

Special police teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused and a fresh FIR has been registered against him, the SP said.

Dheeraj was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a seven-year-old girl from near her house at Baska Kalan village on November 30.

The victim’s father, Abrar Ahmed, lodged an complaint at the Rehra police station on December 1, claiming that the girl did not return home after she went to the local market on the evening of November 30.

The police traced Dheeraj after they found in their probe that the minor was seen accompanying him that evening. The missing girl too was recovered after his arrest.

On Tuesday morning, Dheeraj told the policemen escorting him that he wanted to relieve himself and managed to escape, it

was claimed.

“Dheeraj is a professional kidnapper as multiple cases of kidnapping are lodged against him in Bulandshahr and Rampur districts. We have launched a manhunt and are hopeful of nabbing him soon” the SP claimed.