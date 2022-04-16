Four cops booked for ‘abetting suicide’ of school teacher

Four police personnel, including an inspector-rank official, were booked for abetment to suicide, two years after a government primary school teacher was found hanging in a washroom of the Tirwa police station in Kannauj in March 2020. The police had brought Parvat Singh, the victim, for allegedly creating nuisance at his in-laws’ house in a drunken state after his wife refused to go with him.

The police have registered the case on the basis of an inquiry conducted by the police’s crime investigation department (CID). His wife and her brother had alleged that death occurred due to severe beating by the cops, including then Tirwa police SHO. “Four cops, including then SHO TN Verma have been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC,” said Tirwa police station in-charge Narendra Singh. Parvat Singh was a teacher at a primary school in Auraiya. The police detained him at the police station without registering a case.

Police had claimed Parvat requested a constable to take him to washroom to answer nature’s call. But when he didn’t come out for long, the constable broke open the door and found him hanging with a scarf. He was rushed to hospital but was declared brought dead.