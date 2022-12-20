Four Brazilian nationals booked, pastor arrested for ‘illegal conversion’ in UP

Four Brazilian nationals, including a woman, have been booked along with a 28-year-old local pastor and his wife for allegedly trying to convince people to convert to Christianity in Sitapur district. While police have arrested the pastor, David Asthana, under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, they have kept the four Brazilian nationals at their Lucknow hotel and are probing their roles.

According to police, they received information on Sunday that a group of people were protesting against a pastor and his associates at Shahbazpur village of the district, accusing them of trying to lure people to adopt Christianity.

A police team reached the spot and rescued the pastor and his associates, including the four Brazilian nationals who, police said had come to India around two months ago on a tourist visa.

They have been sent to their hotel in Lucknow where they will be staying under police security. Police have informed officials in the Brazilian Embassy in Delhi.