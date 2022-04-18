Four arrested in Azamgarh for unlawful conversion

Police on Sunday arrested four persons, including two women, in the Andakhor area of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly trying to convert people to another religion in an unlawful manner.

This comes just two days after 26 persons were arrested under the anti-conversion law in Fatehpur district of the state.

One of the accused arrested on Sunday had rented a house in Azamgarh where he along with others used to call people and convince them to get converted to Christianity, the police said.

Those arrested are Rakesh Kumar of Delhi, Ajay Kumar, Reeta Devi and Geeta of Azamgarh, officials said.

Rakesh was living in Azamgarh on a rented accommodation for around two months.

Bilariyaganj station house officer (SHO) Vijay Prakash said they received information that some people were trying to convince people to adopt Christianity after having rented a house in Andakhor.

People in large numbers would visit the house where the accused were luring them with money and other things. “We conducted an inquiry into the complaint and found the allegations to be true. During investigation, we will check how many people the accused were able to get converted,” the SHO added.

The complaint was registered by Praveen Kumar, a local resident.

In Fatehpur district’s Hariharganj area, the police on Friday had arrested 26 persons after a raid in a church on the information provided by members of a Hindu organisation.