Foundation of Jewar airport laid only to sell it later, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the Jewar airport in Noida was being built so that the government could sell it later. He made the comments at a rally here on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the international airport.

“They are laying the foundation of the new airport so they can sell it once it is built. If a country sells its public assets, then what will happen to the rights of people? What will the coming generations do? How will they get jobs? Who will give them reservation?” Akhilesh asked at the rally held at Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar Park. The SP’s ally Janwadi Party (Socialist), which is headed by Sanjay Singh Chauhan, organised the public meeting.

“There is an airport nearby that was owned by the government, but now it isn’t. It has been sold by the government… I read the newspaper and saw that 90,000 chairs have been put, where the PM, CM are going with all the people in the government… I am happy that all the chairs here at Sanjay Singh Chauhan’s programme are filled without him being in government. This shows how voting will be done this time.”

Akhilesh said, “What are these BJP people doing? On one side, they are building a new airport, while selling others. Will you believe them? Who can believe them? The BJP had once given a slogan that those who walk in hawai chappal [slippers] will travel in hawai jahaaz [aeroplanes]. How many of you have travelled in planes? They have sold aeroplanes and airports too.”

Referring to the SP’s alliance with smaller parties, Akhilesh said, “The SP has tried to bring all parties together…. This is the fight we want to fight, and that is why we have been bringing together everyone… When so many people are with us and we have flags of so many colours, then no other party can have such diversity. The Samajwadis want to create a bouquet of different flowers. These one-coloured people cannot bring development or happiness.”