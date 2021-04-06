scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Foundation day: Hoist party flag at home, BJP tells office-bearers

The ruling party has directed its district leadership to arrange either LED screens, or televisions and computers at the party’s district, divisional and city offices for the live telecast of the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president JP Nadda.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
April 6, 2021 5:46:30 am
Foundation day: Hoist party flag at home, BJP tells office-bearersThe BJP has instructed all its office-bearers, and leaders, including booth heads and others at the grassroots level, to hoist the party flag on their homes to mark the party’s foundation day on April 6.

The BJP has instructed all its office-bearers, and leaders, including booth heads and others at the grassroots level, to hoist the party flag on their homes to mark the party’s foundation day on April 6, officials said on Monday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will attend the event at the party’s state headquarters along with other BJP office-bearers. BJP MPs, MLAs and mayors have been asked to attend the event at their respective divisional offices.

