Foster energy conservation, responsible transportation: Kanpur varsity V-C issues order day after PM’s appeal

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal for adopting austere measures in the wake of the crisis in West Asia, Kanpur’s Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) Vice-Chancellor, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak on Monday issued guidelines to promote energy conservation and a responsible transportation system within the campus.

According to the order, the University Registrar, Finance Officer, Controller of Examinations, and other officials will now use e-carts or electric vehicles for official duties within the campus.

Special emphasis was placed on utilising public transport and Metro services for attending meetings and events held within Kanpur city. The university administration has also directed that as many meetings as possible be conducted online to minimise fuel consumption. The university’s fuel-powered vehicles are to be used exclusively for meetings held outside the city and for other essential duties, it added.