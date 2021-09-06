scorecardresearch
Monday, September 06, 2021
Former Uttar Pradesh Guv Aziz Qureshi booked for sedition over ‘derogatory’ remarks against Yogi govt

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by BJP leader Akash Kumar Saxena at the Civil Lines Police Station in Rampur district on Sunday.

By: PTI | Lucknow |
September 6, 2021 11:37:22 am
The BJP leader also handed over to police a pen drive containing Aziz Qureshi's alleged statement which was aired by various news channels. (PTI)

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi has been booked for sedition over his alleged derogatory remarks against the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, police said on Monday.

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by BJP leader Akash Kumar Saxena at the Civil Lines Police Station in Rampur district on Sunday.

In his complaint, Saxena alleged that after visiting Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s house and meeting his wife Tazeen Fatma, Qureshi made derogatory statements against the Yogi Adityanath government and compared it to a ‘blood-sucking demon’.

“The statement can create tension between two communities and create unrest in the society,” Saxena said in his complaint.

The BJP leader also handed over to police a pen drive containing Qureshi’s alleged statement which was aired by various news channels.

Qureshi was booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 124A (sedition), and 505(1)(B) (intent to cause fear or alarm to the public), a senior police officer said.

Qureshi (81), is a senior Congress leader and had served as the Governor of Mizoram from 2014 to 2015. He also had charge of Uttar Pradesh for some time.

Police said action will be taken according to the law.

