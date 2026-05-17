Former UP MLA, ex-MLC wife, son get 10 years jail in property grab case

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A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district has sentenced jailed four-time former MLA Vijay Mishra, his wife and ex-MLC Ram Lali Mishra and son Vishnu Mishra to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2020 property grab case.
Also, the Gyanpur ex-MLA’s daughter-in-law, Roopa Mishra, has been awarded four years jail in the case.
This is the seventh conviction of the 70-year-old former MLA, who faces at least 83 criminal cases across Uttar Pradesh, including charges of murder.
He has been lodged in a jail in Agra since 2020.
In the previous conviction, a Prayagraj court on May 13 sentenced Mishra and others to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case dating back to 1980. All seven convictions have taken place since 2022.
Dinesh Pandey, District Government Counsel, Bhadohi, said Vijay Mishra and his son Vishnu were already in custody. Ram Lali Mishra and Roopa Mishra, who had been granted bail during the pendency of the case, were taken into custody after being convicted, he said.
Pandey said Vijay Mishra appeared before the court through video conferencing.
While Mishra was elected from the Gyanpur seat in the 2002, 2007, and 2012 Assembly elections on the Samajwadi Party ticket, he won from the constituency on the ticket of the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) Party in the 2017 polls.
Mishra is also facing trial in connection with the alleged attack on state minister Nand Gopal Gupta alias ‘Nandi,’ in which The Indian Express senior reporter Vijay Pratap Singh had sustained fatal injuries.
The incident occurred on July 12, 2010, when Nandi, accompanied by journalist Vijay Pratap, was exiting his residence in Prayagraj when a bomb planted in a moped was detonated through a remote-controlled device. The blast claimed two lives and injured four others, including Nandi. In the case, police had chargesheeted 16 accused, including Vijay Mishra and his relative Dileep Mishra, and the trial is pending in court.
Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi said police are closely coordinating with the prosecution to present a strong case in the court to secure more convictions of Vijay Mishra and his associates.
The 2020 property grab case was filed on the complaint of Krishna Mohan Tiwari, a relative of Mishra, accusing Vijay Mishra and his associates of forcibly occupying his house in Bhadohi since 2001 and pressuring him to transfer the property in the name of the ex-MLA’s son. The complainant further alleged that Mishra had been assaulting, intimidating, and threatening his family.
The case was registered on charges of criminal intimidation, extortion, house trespass, wrongful confinement.
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