Former UP MLA, ex-MLC wife, son get 10 years jail in property grab case

Mishra is also facing trial in connection with the alleged attack on state minister Nand Gopal Gupta alias ‘Nandi,’ in which The Indian Express senior reporter Vijay Pratap Singh had sustained fatal injuries.

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district has sentenced jailed four-time former MLA Vijay Mishra, his wife and ex-MLC Ram Lali Mishra and son Vishnu Mishra to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2020 property grab case.

Also, the Gyanpur ex-MLA’s daughter-in-law, Roopa Mishra, has been awarded four years jail in the case.

This is the seventh conviction of the 70-year-old former MLA, who faces at least 83 criminal cases across Uttar Pradesh, including charges of murder.

He has been lodged in a jail in Agra since 2020.

In the previous conviction, a Prayagraj court on May 13 sentenced Mishra and others to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case dating back to 1980. All seven convictions have taken place since 2022.