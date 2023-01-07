Former UP minister Yaqub, son sent to two-month judicial custody

Two-time MLA and a former minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, Haji Yaqub Querishi, 63, and his son Imran, 39, have been sent to 60-day judicial custody after being produced at a special Gangster Act court in Meerut Saturday. Special Judge Kiran Bala, however, denied permission for a police remand requested by the government counsel.

The father and son were absconding for the last 10 months and the Meerut police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on each after registering the Gangster Act case against them at the Kharkhauda police station in November. Yaqub’s elder son Feroz alias Bhura, 42, has already surrendered in the court and was sent to jail last month while Yaqub’s wife Sanjida Begum got anticipatory bail in the case.

A Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Meerut police arrested the father-son duo following a raid at a rented house in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area around 2 am Saturday. They were brought to Meerut and kept at Kharkhauda police station before being presented in the special court in the afternoon.

Dozens of the former MLA’s supporters reached the Kharkhauda police station as word of their arrest spread through social media and personal contacts. The police team reportedly faced difficulty in questioning the arrested father and the son because of the large presence of their supporters.

“We could not question them while they were in the lock-up at the Kharkhauda police station. We have now decided to question them in jail after completing the necessary legal process. Both have been remanded in judicial custody for a period of two months,” said SP (Rural) Keshav Kumar.

Haji Yaqub Qureishi is a controversial former MLA, deputy mayor, minister, and politician who hopped across parties.

Trouble for the Querishi family started on the night of March 31, last year when a joint police team raided their sealed factory in Kharkhauda region and found meat packaging on a very large scale behind sealed locks. The allegedly unlicensed factory had been sealed last year, but reportedly continued with its operations. In total, 17 persons including four members of the former MLA’s family and nearly a dozen employees were booked by the police. The employees were arrested while members of the Querishi family went missing.

The court found no evidence of involvement against three employees in the case and they were freed.

Later, a hospital owned by Haji Yaqub Qureishi was sealed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Meerut for reportedly running without a licence. A school owned by the family in Shastri Nagar was also closed as those running the establishment failed to produce any proof of being recognised by any valid education board.

The Meerut police had initially declared a reward of Rs 25,000 for any information on the family, with the special police and STF teams fanning out to their last-known locations in Delhi and Rajasthan. The amount was increased after the Gangster Act was registered against them.

“Following the court order, we attached assets worth crores of rupees belonging to the Qureishis. With the arrest of the two in the wee hours of Saturday and another son already in jail, the case which ran for several months and involved several police teams has come to its logical end,” said Meerut SSP Rohit Singh Sajwaan.

Yaqub’s rise and fall is a story quite familiar in these parts. Those close to him say he began as a trader in jaggery and lemon, sometime in 1992. Within three years, he had made the jump to politics, and was elected councillor in 1995 and then deputy mayor.

In 2002, Yaqub was elected as an MLA on a BSP ticket from Meerut’s Kharkhauda Assembly constituency and was made minister of state the next year. Denied a ticket in the 2007 Assembly polls, Yaqub floated his own outfit to contest and after winning, merged it with the BSP.

In 2012, Yaqub made the jump to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and contested the Assembly polls from Sardhana. This time, he lost to the BJP’s Sangeet Som.

In 2014, he tried his luck in the Lok Sabha polls, contesting on an RLD symbol from the Moradabad seat but losing to the BJP’s Sarvesh Kumar. By 2017, he was back in the BSP and contested the Meerut South Assembly seat. He lost again, to the BJP’s Somendra Tomar.

Yaqub did not give up and in 2019, was back in the electoral race as a contender from the Meerut-Hapur parliamentary constituency. While the BJP’s Rajendra Agarwal won, he stood second.

More than his poll record, though, Yaqub is known for courting controversy. He routinely attacks the RSS, suggesting that if voted to power, it would stop namaz. In 2015, he offered Rs 51 crore to anyone who beheaded Danish cartoonists for a Prophet cartoon.

In 2017, he slapped a police constable, Chaman Singh Baliyan, resulting in an FIR, but no action. In 2018, his son Feroz was accused of storming the office of a trader in the Shahpeer locality. The case is still pending in the local court, with no arrest made.

In 2015, Yaqub’s daughter Fatima hit the headlines for allegedly forcing her way into a college event and beating up students she bore a grudge against.

“Yaqub is a habitual law offender and his family is no different. His meat plant at Hapur road had been sealed yet the packaging of meat was being carried out with impunity and the police recovered packaged meat worth Rs 5 crore during a raid on March 31. His game seems over this time as no person who disregards the law will be spared under the regime of Yogiji,” said BJP leader Vineet Sharda.

“Ever since the Yogi government has come to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, they have been following the single agenda of wiping out the Opposition through a blatant misuse of the police and the administrative machinery. Yaqub is the latest victim and I am sure many others will be there in the BJP’s firing range in the future,” said BSP leader Ramveer Khatana.

On March 31, 2022, following the police raid on his premises, Yaqub said: “We are law-abiding citizens but the police and administrative officials drag our name into various cases at the behest of the government time and again. I am hopeful that I will come out clean as we have faith in the judiciary.”