Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Former UP CM Kalyan Singh’s health not stable: Hospital

SGPGIMS Director R K Dhiman is closely monitoring his treatment on a daily basis, it said

By: PTI | Lucknow |
July 20, 2021 12:21:26 pm
Kalyan Singh, 89, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. (Source: Twitter/@thisissanjubjp)

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is not stable, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here said on Tuesday.

“Kalyan Singh ji’s health status is unstable. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by expert consultants. He has been put on non-invasive ventilation due to respiratory worsening,” the hospital said in a statement.

SGPGIMS Director R K Dhiman is closely monitoring his treatment on a daily basis, it said.

“The senior faculty of critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his (Singh’s) health,” the hospital said.

Singh, 89, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

