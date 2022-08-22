Former UGC chairman Dhirendra Pal appointed education adviser to CM Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh as education adviser to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The Department of Planning has issued an order in this regard.
Singh, who served as the UGC chairman from 2018 to 2021, also remained vice-chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi; Dr HS Gour University, Sagar; and Devi Ahilya University, Indore, the state government said in a press release.
He was member of the execution committee formed for National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, it added.
He also worked as director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
Officials said the government has made the appointment of adviser (education) to CM for an effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the state.
