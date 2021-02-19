Former telecom director, pvt firm owner get three-year jail in fraud case

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on Srivastava and Rs 50,000 on Godhwani.

A Special CBI court of Lucknow has awarded three-year imprisonment to then telecom director for entering into a conspiracy with the owner of a private firm by placing forged memo of purchase with the intention of duping the government of over Rs 44 lakh.

“Special Judge, CBI, sentenced D P Srivastava, the then Director (North Area), Telecom, Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), and Pradeep Godhwani, partner of M/s Grand Timber Industries, Paharganj, New Delhi, to three years’ imprisonment,” CBI stated in a press release issued on Thursday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on Srivastava and Rs 50,000 on Godhwani.

According to CBI, in 1987 Srivastava entered into a conspiracy in connivance with Godhwani and placed two purchase orders at exorbitant prices on the basis of forged tender memo with the intention to dupe the government of Rs 44,43,945.

A case was registered against Srivastava and others, including M/s Grand Timber Industries.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Lucknow, against the accused. After trial, the court found both the accused guilty and convicted them.