Former student shot at on AMU campus, 1 booked

A former student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), who was allegedly staying illegally at the varsity hostel, was shot at on the campus late Friday evening. The injured youth was identified as Mohammad Faizan and is a resident of Amroha, police said.

According to reports, Faizan suffered a bullet injury on his stomach and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Doctors stated his condition was stable.

AMU proctor Wasim Ali said, “Faizan is a former student while Khalid had never studied at AMU. After completing his bachelors in engineering in 2016, Faizan left the university. It is not yet clear how he was still living in the hostel.”

According to the police, late Friday evening, they received information that a youth was shot inside AMU’s RM Hall (hostel). “The injured student was rushed to hospital by other students. In his statement, Faizan alleged that one Khalid had attacked and shot at him. He said he didn’t have any dispute with Khalid,” said police.

Circle Officer, Aligarh, Shiv Pratap Singh said an FIR has been lodged on charges of attempt to murder.