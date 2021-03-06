Former MP Dhananjay Singh surrenders in Prayagraj court: Police

A DAY after the Lucknow police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 in exchange for any information about gangster-turned-politician Dhananjay Singh for his alleged role in the murder of former Mau block president Ajit Singh in January, Dhananjay, a former BSP MP, surrendered before a Prayagraj court on Friday. Police sources, however, said he surrendered in connection with a 2017 case registered at Khuthan police station in Jaunpur.

According to police sources, even as the police had claimed that they searched for Dhananjay and had raided at least four locations in Lucknow on Wednesday night, he reached the court dressed up as a lawyer. The police in Lucknow confirmed that they would get his production warrant to bring him to the state capital in connection with the Ajit Singh murder case.

“We will be moving for his production warrant. As per our information, he (Dhananjay) has surrendered in a 2017 case registered at Khuthan police station in Jaunpur. The FIR was for rioting and attempt to murder,” said Lucknow police commssioner DK Thakur.

On Thursday, Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Sanjeev Suman had informed that following the raids, a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced in exchange of any information about Dhananjay. A request to increase the bounty was also sent to the higher authorities. The police were also also collecting details of all his illegal properties and had written both to the income tax department and the Enforcement Directorate for property seizure. Several flats and farmhouses owned by him in different districts and states have been confirmed.

Earlier, while probing Dhananjay’s role in Ajit’s death, evidence suggested that he was involved in the murder conspiracy, police sources said. Dhananjay also owns Sharda Apartment flat in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Extension, in which four shooters allegedly took shelter before executing the murder.

Sources said the suspected motive behind the killing was to prevent Ajit from testifying against gangster Kuntu Singh in the murder case of former MLA Sarvesh Singh Sipu. Ajit’s testimony was scheduled just days after he was killed.