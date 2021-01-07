Lucknow: Former Mau block president shot dead

A 39-year-old former block president of Mau district was shot dead and two people, including one of his associates, were injured in a shooting in the Vibhuti Khand police station area here on Wednesday night. A delivery boy passing by the attack site was also injured in the firing by three gunmen on a bike.

The deceased was identified as Ajeet Singh. The assailants opened fire at him when he and his associate Mohar Singh alighted from their bulletproof SUV to eat roadside snacks. Mohar Singh and the food delivery boy have been admitted to a hospital, and are out of danger.

Ajeet Singh had several cases registered against him, including murder. He was expelled from Mau district last week, according to the police.

“The firing incident occurred around 8.45 pm in Kathauta area in the Vibhuti Khand police station area. The deceased has been identified as Ajeet Singh aka Ajeet Langda. He is a former block pramukh reportedly of Mohammadabad Gohna in Mau district. The person was with an associate, Mohar Singh, who has suffered a gunshot injury and he is out of danger. A food delivery boy named Akash was passing by the spot and he too has suffered a bullet injury and he too is out of danger,” said Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur.

He added, “The deceased is a criminal and has around 17-18 cases against him.”