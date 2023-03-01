Former deputy jailer held for facilitating ‘meetings’ between Ansari and wife

A former deputy jailer of the Chitrakoot prison was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly facilitating an illegal meeting between incarcerated Mau MLA Abbas Ansari and his wife.

Abbas, an MLA of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has been in jail since November 2022.

“…Deputy jailer Chandrakala, who was posted at the prison, was responsible for facilitating a meeting between Abbas Ansari and his wife Nikhat Bano. Chandrakala was found helping the accused take objects inside the jail illegally. Others found involved in the matter will be arrested soon,” said Chitrakoot SP Vrinda Shukla.

On February 10, Bano was arrested along with her driver Riyaz for allegedly providing “undue help” to her husband. A case was registered against senior prison officials, including the jail superintendent, and suspension orders were issued against them. A team comprising administration and police officials had conducted a surprise check in the Chitrakoot jail and caught Nikhat Bano in a room next to the jail superintendent’s office. The police said she had got inside the jail without completing formalities required for a visitor. On February 14, the state government ordered the transfer of Abbas Ansari to the Kasganj jail on “administrative grounds”.

“In connection with the surprise inspection at the Chitrakoot jail on February 10 in which Abbas Ansari was found using a mobile phone illegally and meeting his wife, a case was lodged and Nikhat Bano and driver Niyaz Ansari was arrested. Two other persons – Faraz Khan and Naveen Sachan – were arrested for their involvement. During investigation, 26 teams were dispatched for conducting raids at different places in the state. Raids were done at houses of all those involved in the incident and others known to them. At driver Niyaz Ansari’s house in Ghazipur, Rs 4 lakh in cash, an SUV and a fix deposit slip and some cheques were recovered which his family could not explain. These items were seized,” added Shukla.