2004 killing in Lucknow: Former corporator, cop among four get life term for BJP leader’s murder

Four persons, including a former municipal corporator and a police constable, were on Monday awarded life sentence by a local court in a case of the murder of a BJP leader in Lucknow in 2004.

The then corporator, Alka Mishra, is the wife of retired Deputy Inspector General (Jail) PK Mishra, who died recently. Malti Sharma, the then BJP Mahila Morcha city secretary, was shot dead and her body was dumped at a picnic spot in June 2004.

The District and Sessions Court had on Friday (December 9) held guilty in the case the accused — Alka, police constable Raj Kumar Rai and his associates Alok Dubey and Rohit, who all were out on bail.

Soon after the court pronounced order, Alka Mishra, who was sitting outside the courtroom, escaped, said assistant district government counsel Lalit Kishore Dixit.

The court sent the other three to jail and issued non-bailable warrant against Alka Mishra, he added. On Sunday, Lucknow police arrested her from Mahanagar locality of Lucknow.

On Monday, the four convicts were produced in the court that awarded them life imprisonment. The four convicts have been sent to jail, said district government counsel Manoj Tripathi.

The court examined 10 prosecution and two defence witnesses during the course of trial in the case, Lalit Kishore Dixit said.

According to the prosecution, the body of Malti Sharma, a native of Jaunpur who lived in Lucknow’s Gudamba area. was recovered from a picnic spot by police with bullet injury on June 7, 2004, after being informed by a local resident.

Malti was missing since after she left home with Raj Kumar Rai a day before..

During the course of investigation, police found that the murder was planned by Alka Mishra, the then corporator of Vikas Nagar, since she had political rivalry with Malti. Alka Mishra, who was also in the BJP, was unhappy with Malti’s rising popularity and this decided to eliminate her. She roped in Raj Kumar to execute the plan.

As per the plan, Raj Kumar developed friendship with Malti, it was claimed. On the day of the murder, Raj Kumar reached Malti’s residence on a motorcycle and asked her to come with him to settle an issue, the prosecution said, adding that he left his bike there saying it had no fuel.

He then left in a motorcycle belonging to Malti’s husband, it was said. The prosecution claimed that Raj Kumar stopped the motorcycle in Ghazipur area where other accused were already present. Malti was attacked and shot dead before her body was taken to the Kukrail picnic spot to be dumped, it was claimed.