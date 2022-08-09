scorecardresearch
Former BSP MP Umakant Yadav gets life in jail in 1995 murder case

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to February 4, 1995, when Umakant Yadav and his associates allegedly fired indiscriminately at Shahganj GRP lockup to free his driver Rajkumar Yadav.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 9, 2022 4:50:17 am
The CB-CID chargesheeted Umakant and six others, including his gunner, in the case. (Representational/File)

A Jaunpur court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to former BSP MP Umakant Yadav and six others in a 27-year-old murder case.

Umakant Yadav and six others — Bacchu Lal Yadav, Rajkumar, Dharmaraj, Subedar, Mahendra Prasad Verma and Sabhajit Pal — were accused of killing a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable in 1995.

“Additional District and Session Judge Sarad Kumar Tripathi awarded life imprisonment to all the seven accused in the case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Umakant Yadav. The court fined other convicts Rs 20,000 each,” said Jaunpur district government counsel Anil Singh Kaptan. While Umakant Yadav was already in jail for the murder, the six others were out on bail. After the verdict, they too were taken into custody.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to February 4, 1995, when Umakant Yadav and his associates allegedly fired indiscriminately at Shahganj GRP lockup to free his driver Rajkumar Yadav. Rajkumar was detained by GRP after he beat up a constable following an argument with a passenger over sharing of a seat at Shahganj railway platform in Jaunpur.

According to the prosecution, one GRP constable died, while five others, including two constables, two government railway employees and a passenger, were injured in the firing.

Initially, the case was probed by the GRP. Later, the case was transferred to UP Police’s Crime Branch (CID).

The CB-CID chargesheeted Umakant and six others, including his gunner, in the case.

In all, 19 prosecution and two defence witnesses were examined by the court during the trial, government counsel Anil Singh Kaptan said.

