Former BSP MP Umakant Yadav gets life in jail in 1995 murder case

August 9, 2022 4:50:17 am
A Jaunpur court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to former BSP MP Umakant Yadav and six others in a 27-year-old murder case.
Umakant Yadav and six others — Bacchu Lal Yadav, Rajkumar, Dharmaraj, Subedar, Mahendra Prasad Verma and Sabhajit Pal — were accused of killing a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable in 1995.
“Additional District and Session Judge Sarad Kumar Tripathi awarded life imprisonment to all the seven accused in the case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Umakant Yadav. The court fined other convicts Rs 20,000 each,” said Jaunpur district government counsel Anil Singh Kaptan. While Umakant Yadav was already in jail for the murder, the six others were out on bail. After the verdict, they too were taken into custody.
According to the prosecution, the case dates back to February 4, 1995, when Umakant Yadav and his associates allegedly fired indiscriminately at Shahganj GRP lockup to free his driver Rajkumar Yadav. Rajkumar was detained by GRP after he beat up a constable following an argument with a passenger over sharing of a seat at Shahganj railway platform in Jaunpur.
Subscriber Only Stories
According to the prosecution, one GRP constable died, while five others, including two constables, two government railway employees and a passenger, were injured in the firing.
Initially, the case was probed by the GRP. Later, the case was transferred to UP Police’s Crime Branch (CID).
The CB-CID chargesheeted Umakant and six others, including his gunner, in the case.
In all, 19 prosecution and two defence witnesses were examined by the court during the trial, government counsel Anil Singh Kaptan said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Neck cut by manjha, MBA aspirant saved by good Samaritan
Ambani pegs green energy biz to outshine other Reliance units
Bharti Airtel net profit down 20% sequentially
For Har Ghar Tiranga, BMC begins outreach to 50 lakh households
In 12 months, airlines see 478 snags due to malfunctioning of components
Maharashtra Cabinet nod likely today for hike in cost of Metro 3 project
Electricity Amendment Bill faces Opposition protests, sent to House panel
Supreme Court notice to Maharashtra govt, Pawar on appeal against Lavasa hill city
Thackeray faction seeks four weeks from EC to submit papers supporting claims
Doppler radar remains defunct; forecast not impacted: Meteorological dept
IMD issues red alert; city sees only light rain
Horoscope Today, August 9, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction