Former BSP leader among 6 dead in highway wreck

Ex-BSP leader Surjeet Singh Ex-BSP leader Surjeet Singh

Six persons, including former BSP leader Surjeet Singh and a Lok Janshakti Party candidate in the Delhi polls, Vikram (40), died after a speeding Volvo bus crashed into a divider and hit Singh’s SUV on the other side of the road. The incident, which took place on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Kanpur early Tuesday, also left several injured.

Singh (45), who contested against AAP’s Manish Sisodia as an independent, was on his way to Delhi with four friends after attending a wedding. The other victims have been identified as Sunny (30), Mukesh (35), Ramashankar (48) and bus driver Jitendra (38).

Prima facie, the driver of the bus, attached to the Bihar Transport Corporation, fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle, police said.

“Around 1 am, as the bus was going towards Bihar’s Muzaffarpur from Agra, the driver fell asleep at the wheel and turned right towards the 215-km milestone on the expressway. The bus broke the divider, came on the other side of the road and collided with the Fortuner car at a high speed. All five persons in the SUV and the bus driver died on the spot,” said Janardan Pratap Singh, SHO of Bilhaur police station.

“Passersby informed police and around 10-12 persons in the bus who suffered minor injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital. They are all out of danger. The impact was such that the SUV was crushed to half its size. As per passengers, while the bus was moving at around 100 kmph, the SUV was moving just as fast,” Singh added.

The SHO said an FIR in the case is under process. Police said Singh was a BSP leader and a corporator from East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 1. He is survived by his wife and their four children.

“We were excited, as my younger son was getting married on February 25. Surjeet had planned the whole wedding. I was sleeping when I got a call from police saying he had met with an accident. Later, we saw the news that he was dead. I was shocked, I wish he didn’t go for his friend’s wedding,” said Dhanpal, Surjeet’s father.

Vikram had contested the polls from Trilokpuri on an LJP ticket. His sister Geeta said, “Vikram had shifted to Delhi with his wife, Pooja, 10 years ago. I was informed about the accident at 2 am. Pooja left with her children for Kanpur. The children still don’t know about their father’s death. He was a financier, but also wanted to win the election and help people. I spoke to him on Sunday… he told me to come to Delhi to meet him.”

Singh’s friends, Mukesh and Ramashankar, also lived in Mayur Vihar Phase 1. Mukesh lived with his wife, parents and three elder brothers, and worked at the Karkardooma court. Ramashankar worked with Singh during the polls and owned a department store in Vasundhara Enclave, Mayur Vihar.

