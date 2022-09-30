scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Former Air Chief Marshal made nodal officer of Defence Corridor

Government sources said that having the expertise of Bhadauria would help the project in picking up speed with his focus on supporting “indigenous defence and aerospace industry”.

The Defence Industrial Corridor will have six nodes – Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh and Chitrakoot. While the land bank in Aligarh district was exhausted soon after it was notified, land banks in Chitrakoot are still struggling to attract private investment.

The UP government on Thursday appointed former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria as chief nodal officer of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor, which is being developed by the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

The  Defence Industrial Corridor will have six nodes – Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh and Chitrakoot. While the land bank in Aligarh district was exhausted soon after it was notified, land banks in Chitrakoot are still struggling to attract private investment.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 03:47:21 am
