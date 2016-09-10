Gold worth Rs 32 lakh seized in Lucknow

Follow Us:
Custom officials have arrested car owner Manish Kumar Singh, a resident of Nazirpura in Bahraich.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: September 10, 2016 3:58:01 am
Customs officials have arrested three persons who were allegedly carrying 1 kg of foreign-origin gold worth Rs 32 lakh in a Ritz car in Bahraich. In a statement, S K Sharma, Commissioner of Customs in Lucknow, said that the gold and the car had been seized, and an investigation was ongoing.

Officials have arrested car owner Manish Kumar Singh, a resident of Nazirpura in Bahraich, its driver Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Meerganj in Bahraich, and helper Rakesh Kumar, also from Meerganj.

