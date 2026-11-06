‘Forced conversion’ claims at Lucknow’s KGMU: Varsity sets up disciplinary panel

Lucknow’sKing George’s Medical University(KGMU) has set up a six-member disciplinary committee, headed by the Vice-Chancellor, to examine a police report alleging that some university employees were harassed and, in some cases, pressured by colleagues and senior staff to convert.

KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh said the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force’s report was tabled during the executive council meeting, where it was examined along with representations submitted by others. After detailed deliberations, the council decided to constitute the committee to examine the allegations and submit its findings.

The committee will include the university registrar as member-secretary. The remaining four members will be nominated, including two retired senior government officials, with preference given to former Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.