‘Forced conversion’ claims at Lucknow’s KGMU: Varsity sets up disciplinary panel

Lucknow’sKing George’s Medical University(KGMU) has set up a six-member disciplinary committee, headed by the Vice-Chancellor, to examine a police report alleging that some university employees were harassed and, in some cases, pressured by colleagues and senior staff to convert.
KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh said the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force’s report was tabled during the executive council meeting, where it was examined along with representations submitted by others. After detailed deliberations, the council decided to constitute the committee to examine the allegations and submit its findings.
The committee will include the university registrar as member-secretary. The remaining four members will be nominated, including two retired senior government officials, with preference given to former Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.
The STF had launched an inquiry following claims about alleged religious conversion and “love jihad” that emerged last year. The Lucknow Police had in January arrested Rameezuddin alias Rameez Malik, a junior resident in the university’s Department of Pathology, and a medical intern in two separate cases.
Rameezuddin, who was arrested in Lucknow on January 9, faces allegations of sexually exploiting and trying to convert two women. The intern faces allegations of sexually exploiting a nursing student on the false promise of marriage.
What the report said
According to the report, the STF inquiry was initiated following a complaint by a man who identified himself as president of the “UP Youth Association” and sought a probe into alleged religious conversions and what he described as “love jihad” cases on the university campus.
In its inquiry report, submitted to the state government in August, the STF is learnt to have flagged alleged instances of misconduct, including the physical and mental harassment of female junior residents, nursing staff and a contractual employee by male nursing staff, doctors and a head of department belonging to the minority community.
The report has reportedly identified alleged instances of harassment across four departments of KGMU.
The report alleges that both cases in which a resident doctor and an intern were arrested were linked to a department where certain faculty members shielded other faculty members, resident doctors, students, nursing staff and employees from the minority community who were accused of misconduct. The report alleges that this allowed the physical and mental harassment of some women resident doctors, students, nursing staff and other employees to continue.
The report further alleges that when women employees objected to or spoke out against such conduct, some faculty members tried to silence them by threatening to damage their careers, label them mentally unstable or terminate their employment.
Last week, the state government wrote to the KGMU administration, directing it to initiate action against the employees named in the STF report in accordance with the provisions of the KGMU Act, 2002, and the university’s statutes. It also asked the university to submit an action-taken report.