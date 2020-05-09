For UP migrants, govt launches app for assistance

“To avoid duplication of data, mobile number will be made the basis for the application. This app will also work offline. The data of urban and rural population can be separated in the application for decision making,” the statement read. (Representational) “To avoid duplication of data, mobile number will be made the basis for the application. This app will also work offline. The data of urban and rural population can be separated in the application for decision making,” the statement read. (Representational)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched the “Pravaasi Raahat Mitra app” intended to give assistance to those migrant workers returning from other states.

A statement issued by the state revenue department, which will operate and oversee the app, said, “The objective is to help those coming to UP from other states get benefits of government schemes, keep a watch on their health, and especially help them get jobs and sustenance in the future and to collect data. This app will help different departments of the government help people get livelihoods and jobs and for preparation of a roadmap regarding this.”

“In the app, basic information such as name, educational qualification, temporary and permanent address, bank account details, status of screening regarding COVID-19…” said the statement and added that ration kits being distributed to workers will also be monitored through the app.

“To avoid duplication of data, mobile number will be made the basis for the application. This app will also work offline. The data of urban and rural population can be separated in the application for decision making,” the statement read.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.