For OBC conventions, BJP picks Ayodhya, Varanasi & Mathura

In a strategic move, the ruling BJP, which is focusing on wooing the OBCs (Other Backward Class) in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the next year’s Assembly elections, has chosen to hold its zone-wise OBC meetings – “Pichara Varga Sammelans”— in places like Ayodhya, Mathura, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, all significant Hindu pilgrimage sites.

Also, the party’s OBC Morcha has decided to hold its State Working Committee meeting in Ayodhya on September 18, and has invited Union BJP ministers, national OBC leaders and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“To achieve the target of winning over 350 of the total 403 seats in 2022 Assembly polls, the party is reaching out to all the communities, who have supported us in the past, and OBCs are also one of them. We are talking about the welfare of all the OBCs and not a particular section in the OBC. We are talking about Yadavs, Kumhars, Prajapatis, Kurmis, Rajbhars, Pals etc,” said Narendra Kashyap, chief of BJP’s UP unit of OBC Morcha.

The BJP, which has not taken a public stand on the caste census demand put forth by parties like Samajwadi Party, RJD and ally JD(U) — all representing the OBCs, instead talks about giving constitutional status to National OBC Commission during the Pichara Varga Sammelans.

“It is the BJP government that gave constitutional status to National OBC Commission, gave 35 per cent representation to OBCs in the Union Cabinet, ensured 27 per cent reservation in NEET and most significantly gave power to the state governments to including some of their castes in the OBC list, a long-pending demand,” said Kashyap, adding that benefits of several schemes of both the Central and state government are also discussed during these sammelans.

In the past few weeks, the BJP outfit has held one of its zonal sammelans in Kanpur and other such meetings in Meerut, Mathura and Ayodhya. One such convention will be held in Varanasi on September 8, followed by one in Gorakhpur the next day.

According to Kashyap, a door-to-door campaign will be held after the September 18 meeting in Ayodhya so that all the “issues raised for the welfare of OBCs” are taken directly to the people.

“The September 18 working committee meeting will be significant. Apart from CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Organisational General Secretary Sunil Bansal and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh will attend it. We have also invited National OBC Morcha chief K Laxman and Union minister Bhupendra Yadav,” said Kashyap.

Asked about the selection of Ayodhya for holding the meeting, Kashyap replied, “No one should have any issue regarding it as every Hindu wants to offer prayers to Ram Lalla before beginning a new thing. That is why we have also selected Ayodhya for holding our meeting.”