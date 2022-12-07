For investment, UP ministers to explore options overseas

Amid attempts to project Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a symbol of development and to achieve the goal of a trillion-dollar economy by 2027, his ministers will fan out across Europe and the US from this week to seek investments for the state.

The chief minister is dispatching delegations led by ministers to the US, the UK, Australia, France, Sweden, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Argentina and Brazil to conduct roadshows, investor meetings and field visits, sources said. The ministers, including the deputy chief ministers, are expected to ensure the success of the state’s Global Investment Summit, scheduled for February.

Party sources said the initial plan was that the CM will lead a delegation to the US and take part in roadshows. However, the Gujarat election campaign, in which Yogi was one of the star campaigners, delayed the programme and a decision was made that the first round of visits and talks could be led by his ministers. Sources said the massive efforts to attract investment is a part of the exercise to shrug off the image of the CM as “polarising figure” and present him as a leader of development and economic progress.

“Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has told the CM to set the goal of achieving a trillion-dollar economy by 2027 and Yogiji has chalked out the plan. Once the investment starts and economic situation improves, the ground would be set for him to be known as a man of development,” said a leader involved in the process.

As a part of the plan, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and senior party leader Sidharth Nath Singh will lead a 11-member delegation to the UK and the US. The delegation will be in the UK from Thursday to Saturday (December 8-10) and the roadshows for New York are planned from December 12-14 after which it will leave for San Francisco where the roadshows are planned on December 15-17. As for the schedule, most of the meetings are with the investors in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, IT, Textiles, and Defence sectors, sources said.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Energy Minister A K Sharma will lead the delegation for Australia and have a stopover in Singapore where meetings are scheduled. PWD Minister Jitin Prasada and Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI and Investment Promotion minister Nand Gopal Nandi will visit Frankfurt, Brussels, Stockholm. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad will visit Argentina and Brazil, while Keshav Prasad Maurya will lead the delegation to Netherlands and France. Tourism and Culture Minister Jayveer Singh will be in Japan and Korea.