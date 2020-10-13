For first time in 2 months, fewer than 3000 Covid cases in a day in UP

Long queues for COVID-19 test outside Lohia Hospital in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh’s single-day coronavirus caseload, for the first time in the last two months, fell way below 3,000 while active case dropped below 40,000, suggesting that the state may be on the path of bending the curve.

The state had breached the 40,000 mark of active cases on August 2. It has 38,815 active positive cases.

The number of total positive cases rose to 4,39,161 with an addition of 2,234 cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 3,342 patients were declared recovered since Sunday, outpacing the daily cases.

A total of 44 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death count to 6,438. A total of 3,93,908 patients have so far been declared recovered.

Of the fresh cases, 307 were reported from Lucknow, 148 from Prayagraj, 121 from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 116 from Meerut and 101 from Ghaziabad.

The highest number of deaths were reported from Lucknow and Meerut (five each), followed by Gorakhpur and Moradabad (three each).

The state laboratories on Sunday tested 1,42,244 samples, pushing the total beyond 1.20 crore.

