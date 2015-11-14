For ‘fair representation’, AIMPLB extends open invitation to women

BY: FAISAL FAREED, LUCKNOW

THE All India Muslim Personal Law Board has for the first time decided to extend an open invitation to women to join its working committee and the general body. Apart from improving the skewed gender ratio in its panels, the AIMIM hopes that a “fair representation of women” will help it deal with their issues in a better way.

Presently, there are only seven women, including two special invitees, in the 51-member Majlis-e-Aamla (working committee) of the AIMPLB. Also, it has only 31 women in its 251-member general body.

The AIMPLB, which acts as the custodian of the Islamic Shariah in the country, now wants at least 51 women in its general body. It also wants around 20 per cent of the working committee to be represented by women.

“Lately, we have been feeling the dire need to include more women in the board. It is due to the fact that we deal with several women-related issues such as marriage, talaq, property rights…so there should be a fair representation. Else, people blame us for imposing the decisions and often sensationalise it,” Kamal Farooqui, working committee member of AIMPLB told The Indian Express.

The board will now organise conferences in various cities extending invitation to Muslim women from all walks of life. Those who show inclination after attending the conference will be incorporated in various programmes of the AIMPLB. During their association, their performance will be reviewed and after that they will be incorporated as full time member of the board. Muslim women from every field — scientists, doctors, lawyers, academician, professionals and even housewives — can join the conference as the first stepping stone for becoming part of the AIMPLB.

“Unfortunately, we have a lack of Muslim professional women who are serious enough to be incorporated in the board. We have started this programme of holding the women’s conferences to get them a feel of working of the board and thereafter they may be included,” added Farooqui.

The first such conference will be held in Delhi on December 8 followed by another on December 9 at UP’s Amroha district. Another one will be held in Kolkata for which the dates will be announced later. “Similar women conferences will be held in every state of India. We hope to get the participation of at least 2,000 women at each conference,” Farooqui said.

At Amroha, AIMPLB also plans to hold its working committee meeting on December 9 to discuss the “prevailing condition of intolerance” in the country and the steps needed for safeguarding the uniform civil code. It will be followed, next day, by a public function where representatives of other community including Ambedkarites, Sikhs, Buddhists, Lingayats, Dalit leaders among others will be present.

“They are a part of our ‘save constitution campaign’. We attend their rallies and they will be attending ours to stress for the demand of safeguarding constitution and uniform civil code,” he added.

