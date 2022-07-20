For development blueprint, UP govt to hire researchers in 100 blocks

The state Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to launch Mukhyamantri Fellowship Programme, under which one research scholar would be appointed for each of the 100 backward blocks of the state to undertake research work on how to increase the pace of development in their respective blocks and find out the shortcomings in the implementation of the government schemes.

The scholars, who will be paid Rs 30,000 per month and additional Rs 10,000 extra for field visits, are expected to have experience in different fields, including agriculture-based technologies, use of information technology, environment as well as data governance research. They will also be provided a digital tablet for their work.

Speaking to mediapersons, Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the research scholars would be appointed for one year, during which they would work under the District Magistrate and Chief Development officer of their respective districts.

“These research fellows will be selected from different fields, including agriculture, rural development, panchayati raj, forest and environment,education, skill development, energy, tourism and culture, data science andartificial intelligence, public policy and governance etc. Applications will be received on the website of the Employment Department and the minimum requirement will be 60 per cent marks from top universities or institutes of the country. Their age should not be more than 40 years,” Shahi added.

Relief to industrialists

The Cabinet also cleared the proposal to provide extended exemptions to Covid-hit industrialists in the state for six months. Sources said that some of the industrialists had sought exemptions in the deadlines for setting up industries or units as their businesses were affected due to the pandemic.

Earlier, industrialists and entrepreneurs, who had executed their lease deed before March 22, 2020 and their date of permission for occupancy was to expire on March 2021 were given six months of extension. However, following requests for further exemptions, the Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the proposal to provide another extension of six months, thereby extending the deadline for occupancy by a year.