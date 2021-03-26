For cancelling 2018 recruitment examination, Priyanka slams Yogi Adityanath

“After giving VDO 2018 examination, youth kept waiting till 2021 for the appointment... Dates after dates were issued, while appointment letters were not issues. The cancellation of the appointment process has thrown the youths to an uncertain future,” Priyanka added. (Representational)

With the Yogi Adityanath government claiming to have provided large-scale employment opportunities to youths in the past four years, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday accused the Chief Minister of resorting to publicity and also slammed his government decision of cancelling the examination conducted by Uttar Pradesh Adhinasta Sewa Chayan Ayog in 2018.

Sharing the government order for cancellation of the 2018 exam, Priyanka said: “There is prosperity only in the publicity of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, whereas youth of the state are out of job”.

“After giving VDO 2018 examination, youth kept waiting till 2021 for the appointment… Dates after dates were issued, while appointment letters were not issues. The cancellation of the appointment process has thrown the youths to an uncertain future,” Priyanka added.

The UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission cancelled the 2018 examination for the recruitment for 1,953 posts of Village Panchayat Officers, Village Development Officers and Social Welfare Supervisors following a probe. After there were complaints of anomalies, an SIT was formed. Based on the findings of the SIT, the examination was cancelled by the commission, the government said.