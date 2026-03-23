‘Follow same ideology’: JD(U) veteran KC Tyagi joins Jayant’s RLD

Former Rajya Sabha MP and veteran JDU leader K C Tyagi joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the presence of its president and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary in Delhi on Sunday.

On his decision to join the RLD, Tyagi said, “When Lok Dal was formed by Chaudhary Charan Singh on August 9, 1974, I joined it and started my political career. I don’t see any difference between Lok Dal, RLD and JDU. All these parties follow the same ideology. These parties of Charan Singh, (Ram Manohar) Lohia and Karpoori Thakur are for social justice and the peasants.”

“I will work for the success of the NDA … a strong RLD in the western UP will give more strength to the NDA,” Tyagi told The Indian Express.