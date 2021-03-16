Follow 2015 quota rules, wrap up panchayat polls by May 25, HC tells govt

In the PIL, the petitioner argued that the incumbent administration had ignored a government order of September 16, 2015, and was “proceeding to reserve the seats... by taking 1995 as the base year, instead of 2015”.

Directing the Uttar Pradesh government to follow the 2015 rules for reserving seats in the forthcoming panchayat elections in the state, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the state government to complete the election process by May 25.

A Division Bench of Justice Manish Mathur and Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, which had directed the government on Friday to not finalise the seat quotas before Monday, passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) that challenged the February 11 government order on reservations for panchayat polls.

Quashing the February 11 order of the government, the court said, “We have passed this order considering the changed circumstances, with the consent of parties’ counsel and without calling for counter-affidavit…”

“Learned Advocate General… submits that the State Government has no objection to implement the reservation and allotment of seats of constituencies in panchayats elections taking 2015 as the base year as the first round of reservation and allotments for determining the reservations as per decision taken vide Government Order dated 16.9.2015,” the court stated.

“…it is submitted by the learned Advocate General that the entire exercise for providing reservation in the panchayat elections has to be done a fresh taking 2015 as the base year, as such, it would not be possible that the reservation of constituencies to be finalised by 17.3.2021 (March 17). It is stated that they will complete the entire exercise in this regard by 27.3.2021 (March 27) and hold the elections by 10.5.2021 (May 10). Indirect election would be completed by 25.5.2021 (May 25),” the court order added.