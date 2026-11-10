Fog hits UP after Diwali, 7 locations record ‘Very Poor’ air

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years ... Read More
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- Diwali
A day after Diwali, Uttar Pradesh woke up to fog on Monday, with visibility dropping to zero in Varanasi. Seven locations, including Noida, Ghaziabad and Khurja, also recorded ‘Very Poor’ air quality.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility fell to 100 metres in Bareilly and 300 metres in Lucknow.
The IMD has forecast light to moderate fog during morning hours, followed by haze through the day, over the next two to three days. With no effective weather system in place and atmospheric stability prevailing, temperatures may also dip marginally.
Experts said stagnant atmospheric conditions can make the pollution problem worse by limiting the dispersal of pollutants and allowing them to remain concentrated close to the ground. Fog, meanwhile, reduces visibility as moisture condenses into droplets.
The pollution readings point to a wider concern beyond the NCR belt. Several cities across the state remained in the ‘Poor’ category, with Varanasi recording an AQI of 274, Meerut 269, Gorakhpur 261, Lucknow 245 while Prayagraj recorded 241.
According to the CPCB bulletin, Anpara recorded the highest AQI among the listed Uttar Pradesh locations at 355. Noida registered 332, Khurja 331 and Ghaziabad 324.
Baghpat (305), Gajraula (304) and Bulandshahr (303) also fell in the ‘Very Poor’ category.
The CPCB readings are based on the 24-hour average up to 4 pm on November 9.
Under the CPCB’s classification, AQI between 201 and 300 is ‘Poor’, while readings between 301 and 400 are ‘Very Poor’. The CPCB’s health advisory states that prolonged exposure to ‘Poor’ air can cause breathing discomfort to most people, while prolonged exposure to ‘Very Poor’ air can lead to respiratory illness.
With fog expected to linger in the mornings and haze through the day, residents may continue to face both low-visibility conditions and elevated pollution levels in the coming days.