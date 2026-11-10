Fog hits UP after Diwali, 7 locations record ‘Very Poor’ air

A day after Diwali, Uttar Pradesh woke up to fog on Monday, with visibility dropping to zero in Varanasi. Seven locations, including Noida, Ghaziabad and Khurja, also recorded ‘Very Poor’ air quality.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility fell to 100 metres in Bareilly and 300 metres in Lucknow.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate fog during morning hours, followed by haze through the day, over the next two to three days. With no effective weather system in place and atmospheric stability prevailing, temperatures may also dip marginally.

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Experts said stagnant atmospheric conditions can make the pollution problem worse by limiting the dispersal of pollutants and allowing them to remain concentrated close to the ground. Fog, meanwhile, reduces visibility as moisture condenses into droplets.