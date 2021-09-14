Focusing on winning seats we lost in 2017: Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the BJP had embarked on a campaign to ensure victory in next year’s state elections in the Assembly constituencies that the party lost in the last polls. He also asked state party leaders to be more vocal on social media, and not be mere spectators in the face of online criticism.

The chief minister made the remarks at the conclusion of a state BJP media workshop here. Several state and national spokespersons of the saffron party, including national media head Anil Baluni and national spokesperson Sambit Patra, attended the workshop.

Adityanath said the campaign in the constituencies that are not in the party’s control began on Sunday with Kushinagar. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the ruling party had bagged 312 of the 403 seats.

“Starting Sunday, we have taken a campaign in our hands. I and the state president started this campaign from Kushinagar on Sunday. Under this, we plan to push those seats towards success in 2022 where the BJP did not succeed in 2017. After Kushinagar on Sunday, Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi have an event in Aligarh,” said Adityanath.

The chief minister asked party officials to develop the habit of writing on social media, saying people do not accept anything unless reminded about the government’s achievements. He asked the party’s media coordinators and those who serve as television panellists not to hesitate while expressing themselves.

“The public is accepting us, but we are hesitating in expressing ourselves. People are saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the country’s ‘political agenda’, which was earlier limited to caste, faith, religion, place and language, and ensured government schemes benefit the poor, villagers, farmers, the youth and every social class without any discrimination. If the discussion starts on this at every level, I can say with certainty that BJP will face no hurdles. But we have to get habitual in presenting our voice. We should not be spectators,” Adityanath said.

He emphasised that the party leaders who deal with the media would play a major role, and added, “We have to get used to writing, including on social media. You must see that those who do not have any existence on the ground write against us and try to troll us on social media. Even though we have such a massive organisation, public mandate and following, sometimes we still ourselves on backfoot. Why such a condition? In a war, it doesn’t matter who is leading. When it is about values and idols in war, there will be a need to fight without worry. We do not know what kind of situation is going to be in the corona time, and that time media will have a major role.”

During the workshop, BJP leaders and spokespersons shared their ideas on effectively advertising the achievements of the state government in the run-up to the state elections.