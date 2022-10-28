Focus on research papers & patents, Yogi Adityanath tells doctors

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked doctors to focus on writing more research papers and generating patents given how the field of science is progressing at a fast pace.

Adityanath was speaking at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) where he inaugurated the Pathogen Reduction Machine — which the government claimed was the first such facility in Asia — at the transfusion medicine department.

He also inaugurated the departments of thoracic surgery and vascular surgery at the medical college.

“There is no shortage of qualified doctors (in KGMU) but the problem is that they are not writing research papers nor submitting them to any international publications. In such a situation, our progress towards patenting is almost zero. We discuss the evaluation of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) but we have to see what the status of our research papers is, what are the achievements of our publication,” he said.

“Evaluate how many research papers have been put forward for a patent? Get used to writing, you should submit your research papers to international journals… If we start preparing from now, then there is no doubt that Uttar Pradesh would get a good grade in the NAAC evaluation,” said Adityanath.

The chief minister told doctors present on the occasion that there will be no shortage of funds if doctors worked for development and with complete dedication.

Asking medical colleges to focus on developing speciality facilities, Adityanath said, “The state is working on implementing the ‘one district, one medical college’ model, whereby each district would get a medical college. This way patients won’t have to come to Lucknow to get treatment.”

He added that the medical education department has directed medical colleges in the state to not recommend every patient to hospitals and medical colleges in Lucknow.