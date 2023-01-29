scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Focus on budget estimate at review meet | Demand as much funds as needed: CM to officials

A government spokesperson said that during the meeting, Adityanath reviewed the department-wise utilisation of the funds provided in the current financial budget and gave necessary guidelines to speed up development works.

CM Yogi Adityanath during a meeting at his official residence in Lucknow Saturday.

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a review meeting of development projects being implemented in all 18 divisions of the state. The meeting was attended by MPs, MLAs, ministers and senior government officials.

After the Global Investors Summit and G-20 next month, the budget estimate for the next financial year is to be presented.

“The coming budget will be in line with the aspirations of 25 crore people. Include the points of the public welfare resolution letter in the budget proposal. Make sure your offer is realistic. Demand as much as you need,” the CM said, according to a statement issued by the government.

“Only two months are left for the end of the financial year. It should be ensured that the funds provided in the current budget are properly spent by all the departments,” he added.

The CM added, “We are getting all possible help from the Centre for the overall development of the state under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Get the balance amount by coordinating with the Centre. The departmental ministers themselves should communicate with the ministers of the Government of India. Don’t keep the project interrupted due to lack of focal point. Work should be continued by releasing state share as per rules. All the departments should ensure to send 100% utilisation certificate.”

The CM told officials to ensure that in the next two months, “employment fairs” are organised in all Assembly constituencies.

“The employment department should prepare an action plan in collaboration with the industries department,” the CM said.

The CM also said that “destitute cattle protection needs to be improved further”. “In this regard, three schemes are going on at the state government level for construction of destitute cow-shelter, participation scheme and providing cows to malnourished families. ,” the CM told officials.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 04:19 IST
