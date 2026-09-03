Floods hit 31 UP districts: 14,000 affected in Chitrakoot, thousands evacuated

Scores of villages in Uttar Pradsh’s Chitrakoot district have been flooded due to a sudden surge in the Mandakini river, prompting authorities to evacuate residents to safer locations, officials said.

The river’s water level in the district bordering Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday was 129.2 meters.

At least 14,000 residents in 36 villages of the district have been affected by the floods, it is learnt. Of these, 19 villages are in Karwi tehsil, 10 villages in Manikpur and seven villages in Rajapur tehsil.

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Floodwaters have entered houses and shops in several areas, forcing residents to move to higher ground. In places where roads have been submerged and vehicles can no longer move, boats are being used to evacuate residents and transport them to safer locations.