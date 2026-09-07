Flood victims got dry bread before 2017: UP CM attacks Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his inspection visit to a flood-affected area, in Chitrakoot on Sunday. (Photo: @myogiadityanath X via ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh continued to grapple with the flood-like situation as flooding persisted in 25 districts, and 37 districts affected by it, according to the state’s Relief Commissioner’s Officer on Sunday.

With relief and rescue operations intensifying, 19,454 people have been evacuated so far and 8,264 on Sunday alone, according to the state government. The government has so far reported no human or cattle casualties.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Chitrakoot — one of the flood-hit districts to review the relief work and promised government assistance to affected families within 24 hours. He directed officials to expedite relief and rehabilitation measures as the swelling Mandakini river continued to affect parts of the district. After conducting an aerial survey and inspecting Ramghat, Adityanath distributed relief material among 800 families. He also handed over cheques of Rs 1.20 lakh each to three families whose houses had been completely destroyed and land allotment certificates to two beneficiaries.

The chief minister said families whose houses had been completely destroyed by floods or fire would be provided new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, subject to eligibility. Those outside the eligibility criteria would be considered under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, along with land allotment, he said.