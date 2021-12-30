Five SP workers held for ruckus at PM’s Kanpur event, expelled from party

Kanpur police on Wednesday arrested five Samajwadi Party (SP) workers for allegedly indulging in rioting and criminal conspiracy to disturb peace during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kanpur visit on Tuesday.

Hours after the arrests, the party released a statement saying that it had expelled the five persons.

According to police, those arrested include Shukant Sharma, who was earlier city spokesperson of Mulayam Singh Yadav Youth Brigade, Sachin Kesarwani, regional secretary of Chhatra Sabha, Abhishek Rawat is city secretary of Mulayam Singh Yadav Youth Brigade, Nikesh Kumar is former district secretary of Yuvjan Sabha and Akur Patel is former secretary of SP’s OBC Cell.

They have been booked under IPC sections of 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting), 153A (promoting enmity), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 7 Criminal Law Amendment Act (CLA).

According to a release issued by SP, the party has expelled them for their alleged indulgence in in Kanpur incident. PM Modi was in Kanpur Tuesday inaugurate the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and attend the IIT convocation.