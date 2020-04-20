Five of a meat seller’s family held for ‘attacking cops’ enforcing lockdown in UP

When police asked the meat shopowner to close his shop, a spat followed. Soon, four other family members reached the shop and attacked the officers with knife, police said. (Representational) When police asked the meat shopowner to close his shop, a spat followed. Soon, four other family members reached the shop and attacked the officers with knife, police said. (Representational)

A meat shopowner and four of his family members were arrested in City Kotwali area of Pilibhit on Saturday, for allegedly flouting lockdown norms and attacking a police team, which had raided their shop in City Kotwali area of Pilibhit on Saturday. A police constable suffered injury on his right hand during the attack.

Station House Officer, City Kotwali police station, Srikant Dwivedi said, “Only grocery shops in the district are allowed to remain open for three hours from 6 am.” However, when the police team had gone to Arshad Ali’s meat shop around 11.30 am on Saturday, nearly 15-20 people were standing outside his shop without maintaining any social distance, Dwivedi added.

When police asked Ali to close his shop, a spat followed. Soon, four other family members of Ali reached his shop and attacked the officers with knife, police said. Ali’s house and shop was located in the same building in Pathani area.

“Constable Pushpendra suffered injury on his right hand,” said Dwivedi.

The situation was brought under control when an additional police team reached the spot and arrested the accused.

Police claimed to have recovered 30 kg meat of goat and chicken and also the knife allegedly used in the crime from the spot. “I have sought a report on the matter from Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit,” said Pilibhit District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava.

An FIR has been lodged against Ali and his four family members, including his wife and daughter. They have been charged under various sections of IPC, including 147 (rioting), 307 (attempt to murder), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). Police also invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act against the accused.

Meanwhile, a garment store owner and his three family members were booked for allegedly attacking a police team when they were asked to close their shop in Beniganj police station area of Hardoi district on Friday. No one has been arrested yet.

Circle Officer, Hariyawan, Nagesh Kumar said on Friday policemen asked shop owner Atul Pandey to close his shop due to the lockdown. An argument broke out between Atul and his son Anuj Pandey. The matter was resolved when local residents intervened.

“An FIR has been lodged against garment shop owner and his three family members, including his son,” said Nagesh.

