Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Five members of family killed in fire incident in UP’s Mau district: Official

The incident happened on Tuesday night when a spark from the stove kept in the house caused the fire;

"Orders have been given to extend 4 lakh rupees per person as compensation," says District Magistrate of Mau Arun Kumar. (Representational)

Five members of a family were killed in a fire incident in Shahpur village of the district here, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday night when a spark from the stove kept in the house caused the fire that killed five members of the family, District Magistrate of Mau Arun Kumar said.

He said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem and orders have also been given to extend 4 lakh rupees per person as compensation.

According to the police, as soon as the information about the incident reached the police force, personnel of the fire department, the SP and DM reached the spot for relief and rescue work.

More from Lucknow

The deceased have been identified as Guddi Rajbhar (34) and her three children ,Abhishek (12), Dinesh (10 years), Anjesh ( 6) and her niece Chandani (14), police said.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 11:47 IST
