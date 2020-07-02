Five killed in lightning strikes, heavy rain likely in next five days

Amid rain, two policemen patrol an area in Lucknow Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Amid rain, two policemen patrol an area in Lucknow Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Five people were killed and one injured after being struck by lightning in the state, a UP government statement said on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next five days in six states, including Uttar Pradesh, and put them on ‘Orange Alert’. Other states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

One person each died Allahabad, Ayodhya, Mau, Ballia and Basti due to lightning. The injured belonged to Basti district.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and directed district magistrates to provide a financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased, the statement said. He also directed to ensure medical treatment of the injured person.

The IMD forecast on Wednesday placed most meteorological sub-divisions in the six states under ‘Orange alert’ from July 2 to 5.

There is a cyclonic circulation hovering over south Gujarat and adjacent Maharashtra, which will persist till July 4.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd