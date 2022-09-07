scorecardresearch
Five killed as balcony falls on people taking shelter in rain

Officials said that people were taking shelter under the building to avoid getting drenched in the rain when a balcony of the building collapsed.

Police cordoned off the area after the incident. (Express Photo)

Five people were killed and eight others injured when a portion of an old building collapsed because of rain in Mutthiganj area of Prayagraj on Tuesday afternoon.

“The building is in the old city and must be at least 30-40 years old. It is not in a good condition. During the rain on Tuesday, several people had taken shelter under the building’s balcony. That is when the balcony collapsed resulting in the deaths and injuries,” said Circle Officer Saravanan T.

“All the eight injured persons are out of danger and are receiving treatment. We are working to get the debris cleared. The shops on the ground floor have been vacated. The whole area has been cordoned off by us for safety,” the CO added.

Police said the building has shops on the ground floor, while people live above of the first floor. The deceased were identified as Sushil Gupta (45), Rajendra Patel (51), Shyam Babu (35), Neeraj Kesarwani (32) and Naseeruddin (48). “All the deceased were residents of Prayagraj,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered officials to ensure swift relief work. He also announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased persons.

