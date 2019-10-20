Five held for murder of lawyer, search on for 3 more

Seven hours after a 52-year-old lawyer was shot dead at a Meerut village over illegal sale of flats on government land, police arrested five of the total eight suspects Saturday.

The five men have been identified as Omkar Sharma, nephew of victim Mukesh Sharma, Chetan, Naushad, Yogesh and Zibair. The other suspects who are absconding are main accused Nasir, a property dealer, Narayan Sharma, a relative Mukesh, and Zia-ul-Haq, the police said.

“Nasir is a property dealer and his in-laws live in Kamalpur village where the lawyer was killed. Lawyer’s nephew Omkar had sold a piece of land worth Rs 50 lakh to Nasir last year. Nasir had forcibly taken possession of a vast tract of government land at the same place and built flats on it. He sold them to individuals,” said Meerut SSP Ajay Sahni, adding that the sale runs into crores.

Mukesh Sharma objected to the sale of the fully and semi-constructed flats on the government land and filed a case in a local court which ruled in his favour, said Sahni. The court instructed the Meerut Development Authrority(MDA) to raze the flats. “This was the reason why the lawyer was killed,” he said.

Mukesh was attacked while he was returning home to Kamalpur village late Friday night. He was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead. His family and scores of lawyers refused to cremate him until the guilty were arrested. The arrests come after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the police to immediately achieve a breakthrough.