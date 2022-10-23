scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Five girls drown while collecting soil from drain in Sultanpur

Sultanpur DM Ravish Gupta had earlier confirmed the death of four girls. The body of a nine-year-old Khushi, the fifth girl, was found later by divers. She was pronounced dead by doctors.

Yogi Adityanath, girls drown collecting soil Sultanpur drain, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Lucknow, Lucknow news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsChief Minister Yogi Adityanath, expressing grief over the deaths, directed the District Magistrate and senior police officers to go to the spot and conduct relief work.

Five girls drowned on Saturday while collecting soil from a drain in an area under Motigarpur Police Station here, police said. While bodies of four girls were pulled out shortly after the incident, divers recovered the body of the fifth girl in the evening.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, expressing grief over the deaths, directed the District Magistrate and senior police officers to go to the spot and conduct relief work.

According to the police, five teenagers, who had gone to the West Majui drain of Kaliganj Bazar on Saturday to extract soil, drowned in the deep water of the drain. Villagers, who reached the spot after hearing the screams, had managed to pulled out four of them — Ashiya (13), Asmeen (13), Nandini (13), and Anjaan (13), all residents of Pemapur Khajuri. All four were found dead.

Sultanpur DM Ravish Gupta had earlier confirmed the death of four girls. The body of a nine-year-old Khushi, the fifth girl, was found later by divers. She was pronounced dead by doctors.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...Premium
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...

Police and administration officials reached the spot to oversee the rescue operations.

The Chief Minister’s Office in a series of tweets in Hindi said: “UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives due to drowning in a drain in Sultanpur district.

“While praying for peace to departed souls, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families.” “The Chief Minister has directed the officials for proper treatment of the injured by taking them to the hospital immediately and wished them speedy recovery.

More from Lucknow
Advertisement

“Along with this, the concerned District Magistrate and senior police officers have been directed to go to the spot and get the relief work done on a war footing.”

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 03:04:03 am
Next Story

Police record Mahoba ex-SP’s statement in jail

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement