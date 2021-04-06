Five cops suspended for ‘link with liquor mafia’ in Pratapgarh

According to the SO, the girl had gone missing on September 25 last year, after which her father lodged an FIR against Ashok Kumar and his son Himanshu, accusing them of kidnapping her daughter.

Following the police raids at illicit liquor manufacturing units in Pratapgarh district, five police officers, including an Additional SP and Deputy SP, were suspended on Monday for their alleged link with the liquor mafia. The government said that an investigation will be carried out against them for corruption charges.

Government officials said Additional SP (West) Dinesh Kumar Dwivedi and Circle Officer (Kunda) Jitendra Singh Parihar were suspended after they were “prima facie found to be linked with liquor mafia”.

“An inquiry will also be done against the officials by anti-corruption unit,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

Pratapgarh police said that Hathgawan SHO BB Singh, a beat officer and a sub-inspector were also suspended for their alleged role in manufacturing and sale of illicit liquor in the district.

On Sunday, an illegal liquor manufacturing unit, operating from a cowshed in Hathgawan area of the district, was raided by a joint team of police and Excise Department officials.

Police had said that equipment used for manufacturing illicit liquor and illegal liquor valued at Rs 10 crore was recovered from the illegal unit.

Another illegal liquor manufacturing unit was raided in Kunda police station on Sunday. Police said that liquor worth Rs 50 lakh was recovered from there.

At least 32 people have been named in the FIRs filed in connection with Sunday’s raids.

Four men had died in the Udaypur area of Pratapgarh on Wednesday, while two were taken ill after drinking spurious liquor.