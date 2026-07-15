Cattle being transported for ‘slaughter’ rescued near Varanasi toll plaza, 5 arrested

Sixteen cattle heads were rescued from the truck, officials said. (Express Archives)

Five alleged interstate cattle smugglers, including a juvenile, were arrested while transporting cattle to Bihar for slaughter in a truck from near a toll plaza on the outskirts of Varanasi city, police said.

Sixteen cattle heads were rescued from the truck, officials said.

Apart from the 17-year-old youth, those arrested were identified as Ashu Kharwar (23), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Shivendra Singh (24) and Chhotu Singh of Madhya Pradesh and Abhishek Tiwari (23) of Chhattisgarh.

A case was registered against them at the Lanka police station under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and further investigation is underway, officials said.